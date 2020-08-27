B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Express (EXPR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Express (EXPR) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.08, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Express is a Hold with an average price target of $1.25, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.24 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Express has an average volume of 2.05M.

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.