B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Hold Rating on Condor Hospitality (CDOR)

Brian Anderson- June 8, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Condor Hospitality (CDOR) on June 5 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Condor Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.20 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, Condor Hospitality has an average volume of 43K.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay, and compact full service hotels. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

