B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Zynex (ZYXI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI) yesterday and set a price target of $25.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.17.

Zynex’s market cap is currently $705.7M and has a P/E ratio of 66.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.