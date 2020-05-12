B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Victory Capital Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.16, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.83 and a one-year low of $10.18. Currently, Victory Capital Holdings has an average volume of 195.2K.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, OH.