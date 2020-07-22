B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on US Silica Holdings (SLCA), with a price target of $4.35. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 34.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, Century Aluminum, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

US Silica Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.37.

Based on US Silica Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and GAAP net loss of $72.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $379 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLCA in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in a variety of industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products, and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.