B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.12.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $10.67 average price target, a 98.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.76 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Universal Technical Institute has an average volume of 269.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UTI in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments.