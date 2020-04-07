B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO), with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.5% and a 30.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.13, implying a 122.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Quantum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and net profit of $4.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.