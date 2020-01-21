B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $18.83 average price target.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $49.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVAX in relation to earlier this year.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology.

