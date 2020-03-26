B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Novagold Resources New (NG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Novagold Resources New (NG) on March 23 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.0% and a 33.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Novagold Resources New has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Novagold Resources New’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.29 million.

NovaGold Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered Vancouver, Canada.