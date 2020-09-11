B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

Net 1 Ueps has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Net 1 Ueps’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.51 million and GAAP net loss of $34.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $58.82 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of payment solutions and transaction processing services in South Africa. The firm designs, develops, and markets transaction technology, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment consists of a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, medical-related claim service customers, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services and to a lesser extent from the sale of goods, primarily point of sale terminals, to customers in Korea. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment comprises of short-term loans as a principal and life insurance products on an agency basis and generates initiation and services fees. The company was founded by Serge Christian Pierre Belamant in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.