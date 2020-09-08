B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.4% and a 36.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.83, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report issued on September 4, Barrington also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Cinemedia’s market cap is currently $366.2M and has a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Read More on NCMI: