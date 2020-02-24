B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on MTBC (MTBC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 55.9% when recommending MTBC.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #443 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 94.17K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services.