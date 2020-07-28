B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Medicinova (MNOV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Medicinova (MNOV) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medicinova with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.25 and a one-year low of $2.79. Currently, Medicinova has an average volume of 1.37M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical need. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.