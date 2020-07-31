B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on May 21 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.86, close to its 52-week high of $23.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 35.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MasterCraft Boat Holdings with a $18.50 average price target, a -16.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.53 and a one-year low of $4.90. Currently, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an average volume of 300.2K.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.