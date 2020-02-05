B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 33.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MasterCraft Boat Holdings with a $29.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities.