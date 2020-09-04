B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Marinemax (HZO)

In a report issued on August 21, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.26.

Marinemax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.30.

The company has a one-year high of $34.06 and a one-year low of $7.25. Currently, Marinemax has an average volume of 367.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HZO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Charles Oglesby, a Director at HZO sold 10,000 shares for a total of $225,000.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.