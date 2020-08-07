B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Lincoln Edu (LINC)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu (LINC), with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.63.

Sharma has an average return of 63.6% when recommending Lincoln Edu.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #984 out of 6876 analysts.

Lincoln Edu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.42.

Based on Lincoln Edu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.04 million and GAAP net loss of $1.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.47 million.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.