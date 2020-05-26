B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Lightpath Technologies (LPTH)

Howard Kim- May 26, 2020, 7:32 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, PCTEL, and MTBC.

Lightpath Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Lightpath Technologies has an average volume of 511.2K.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

