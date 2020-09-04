B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) on August 24 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.5% and a 33.2% success rate. Curran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Oilfield Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.13, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.36 million and GAAP net loss of $45.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $542 million and had a net profit of $22.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.