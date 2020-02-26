B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on LB Foster Company (FSTR)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on LB Foster Company (FSTR), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.50, close to its 52-week low of $15.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

LB Foster Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Based on LB Foster Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $26.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $41.15 million.

L.B. Foster Co. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Rail Products and Services; Construction Products; and Tubular and Energy Services.