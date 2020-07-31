B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ladder Capital (LADR)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ladder Capital (LADR), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ladder Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ladder Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.25 million and GAAP net loss of $15.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.12 million and had a net profit of $22.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.