B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong (HASI) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.77.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.83, which is a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Hannon Armstrong’s market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HASI in relation to earlier this year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

