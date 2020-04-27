B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gentex (GNTX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.13.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gentex with a $27.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.28 and a one-year low of $19.48. Currently, Gentex has an average volume of 2.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNTX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Wallace, a Director at GNTX sold 12,000 shares for a total of $360,600.

Gentex Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products, Its revenue is derived from the production and sales of automotive products in the United States, Germany, and Japan. Its products include automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, dimmable aircraft windows, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices. The company was founded by Fred Bauer in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.