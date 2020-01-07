B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Franklin Covey Company (FC)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company (FC), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franklin Covey Company with a $45.00 average price target.

Based on Franklin Covey Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FC in relation to earlier this year.

Franklin Covey Co. engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other.