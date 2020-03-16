B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) on March 13 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.11 and a one-year low of $1.18. Currently, Fortress Biotech has an average volume of 492.2K.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Product Sales, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development, and National. The National segment consists of National Holdings Corporation, an independent brokerage company.