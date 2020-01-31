B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on First Commonwealth (FCF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on First Commonwealth (FCF) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Commonwealth with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.93 and a one-year low of $12.02. Currently, First Commonwealth has an average volume of 376K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also provides trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.