B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Finjan Holdings (FNJN)

Howard Kim- March 5, 2020, 7:39 AM EDT

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Finjan Holdings (FNJN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.80, close to its 52-week low of $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

Finjan Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Finjan Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.9 million.

Finjan Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company, which engages in the development and provision of cyber security technology and services. It operates through the following business lines: Intellectual Property Licensing and Enforcement; Mobile Security Application Development; Advisory Services; and Investing in Cybersecurity Technologies and Intellectual Property. The company was founded by Shlomo Touboul in 1996 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, CA.

