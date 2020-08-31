B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cohu (COHU)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Cohu (COHU) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $24.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.43 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Cohu has an average volume of 217.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cohu, Inc. engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.