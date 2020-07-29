B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arch Coal (ARCH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on Arch Coal (ARCH) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.89, close to its 52-week low of $21.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.7% and a 35.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Arch Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50.

Based on Arch Coal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $405 million and GAAP net loss of $25.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $555 million and had a net profit of $72.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARCH in relation to earlier this year.

Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The Other Thermal segment contains supplementary thermal operations in Colorado, Illinois and the Coal Mac thermal operations in West Virginia. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.