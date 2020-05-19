B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 42.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Apple Hospitality REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.88 and a one-year low of $4.48. Currently, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average volume of 4.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APLE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Read More on APLE: