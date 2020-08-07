B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on Century Aluminum (CENX)

In a report released yesterday, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Century Aluminum (CENX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.56, close to its 52-week high of $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.2% and a 34.1% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Century Aluminum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on Century Aluminum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $421 million and GAAP net loss of $2.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $490 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.6 million.

Century Aluminum Co. is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.