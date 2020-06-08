B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT) on June 5 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $1.83 average price target.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $282 million and GAAP net loss of $84.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $359 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AHT in relation to earlier this year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.