B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report issued on August 3, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Extreme Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $16.43 average price target, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.57 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has an average volume of 955.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AAOI in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.