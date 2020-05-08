B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Luna Innovations.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.33, which is a -15.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has an average volume of 798.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.