B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC) on July 20 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 34.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $4.43 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Barrington also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $942 million and GAAP net loss of $2.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $130 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

Read More on AMC: