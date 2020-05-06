B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on Alpha and Omega (AOSL)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Alpha and Omega (AOSL), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Alpha and Omega has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.67.

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $5.83. Currently, Alpha and Omega has an average volume of 168.4K.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.