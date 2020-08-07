B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on TrueCar (TRUE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on TrueCar (TRUE) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TrueCar with a $3.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.44 and a one-year low of $1.98. Currently, TrueCar has an average volume of 1.1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.