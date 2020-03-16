B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $24.50 average price target, representing a 178.1% upside. In a report issued on March 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on TG Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $39.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $53.86 million.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib.