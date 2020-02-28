B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Steven Madden (SHOO)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Steven Madden (SHOO), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 35.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steven Madden is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.33, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.80 and a one-year low of $28.85. Currently, Steven Madden has an average volume of 611.2K.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.