B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on StarTek (SRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on StarTek (SRT) yesterday and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 44.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for StarTek with a $10.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.93 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, StarTek has an average volume of 38.9K.

StarTek, Inc. is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics. The company offers multiple services, including sales, order management and provisioning, customer care, technical support, receivables management, and retention programs. It also manages programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email, social media and back-office support. The Startek has facilities in India, United States, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Peru and Sri Lanka. The company was founded by A. Emmet Stephenson and Michael W. Morgan in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.