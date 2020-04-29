B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 42.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 220.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.57 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.63M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.