B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on ServiceSource International (SREV)

Brian Anderson- February 14, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on ServiceSource International (SREV) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.90, close to its 52-week high of $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceSource International with a $2.00 average price target.

Based on ServiceSource International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.28 million.

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

