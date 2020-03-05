B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on RF Industries (RFIL)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on RF Industries (RFIL), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and OSI Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RF Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RF Industries’ market cap is currently $60.86M and has a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RFIL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Howard Hill, a Director at RFIL sold 28,879 shares for a total of $173,852.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments.