B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on QAD (QADA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on QAD (QADA) today and set a price target of $43.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.31, close to its 52-week low of $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.7% and a 19.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

QAD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.75.

The company has a one-year high of $54.54 and a one-year low of $29.06. Currently, QAD has an average volume of 50.66K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QADA in relation to earlier this year.

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.