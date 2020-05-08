B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.13, representing a 46.3% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 15.78M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

