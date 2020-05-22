B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Orbital Energy Group (OEG)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Orbital Energy Group (OEG), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

Orbital Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.32 and a one-year low of $0.48. Currently, Orbital Energy Group has an average volume of 79.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OEG in relation to earlier this year.

