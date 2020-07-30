B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on NY Community (NYCB)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on NY Community (NYCB) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.5% and a 42.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.08, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on NY Community’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $261 million and net profit of $100 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $266 million and had a net profit of $97.58 million.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.