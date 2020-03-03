B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 40.8% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.95 and a one-year low of $32.46. Currently, Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an average volume of 952.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Media Corp. Liberty Braves owns a professional baseball club. The company is headquartered in the United States.