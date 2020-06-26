B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Intricon (IIN)

Catie Powers- June 26, 2020, 7:20 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Intricon (IIN), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 42.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Intricon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Based on Intricon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.5 million and GAAP net loss of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.57 million and had a net profit of $775K.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.

