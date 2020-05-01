B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 43.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Industrial Logistics Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.19 and a one-year low of $12.95. Currently, Industrial Logistics Properties has an average volume of 459.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.